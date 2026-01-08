Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 75.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,073 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.4% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 67 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on META shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $825.00 price objective (down from $900.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $900.00 target price (up previously from $750.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $822.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 726 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total value of $429,501.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,306. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 6,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.46, for a total transaction of $4,190,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 88,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,857,980.20. This trade represents a 7.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,555 shares of company stock valued at $25,869,502. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $648.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $641.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $704.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $479.80 and a 1 year high of $796.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.28%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

