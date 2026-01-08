Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Trading Up 43.8% – Should You Buy?

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report) shares rose 43.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 634,243 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 428,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 6.94.

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

