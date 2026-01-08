Financial Review: Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) versus Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI)

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.1% of Aadi Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.4% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.3% of Aadi Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.9% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Aadi Bioscience has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aadi Bioscience and Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aadi Bioscience -246.06% -71.87% -57.28% Eagle Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aadi Bioscience $25.07 million 2.48 -$65.76 million ($2.35) -1.07 Eagle Pharmaceuticals $257.55 million 0.02 $35.64 million $1.18 0.29

This table compares Aadi Bioscience and Eagle Pharmaceuticals”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Aadi Bioscience. Aadi Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Eagle Pharmaceuticals beats Aadi Bioscience on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aadi Bioscience

Aadi Bioscience, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus protein-bound particles for injectable suspension for the treatment in adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant PEComa. The company is also involved in evaluating FYARRO in cancers, including indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway. Aadi Bioscience, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Pacific Palisades, California.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Its product candidates also include EP-4104, a dantrolene sodium to treat organophosphate exposure; PEMFEXY, a ready-to-use/dilute liquid form of pemetrexed for non-small cell lung cancer and mesothelioma; EA-114 (fulvestrant) for HR+/HER- breast cancer; and Vasopressin injection, which is indicated to enhance blood pressure in adults with vasodilatory shock. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Combioxin, SA for the development and commercialization rights to CAL02, an antitoxin agent for the treatment of severe pneumonia in combination with traditional antibacterial drugs; and AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals GmbH for the commercial rights of Landiolol, a novel therapeutic product candidate for the short-term reduction of ventricular rate in patients with supraventricular tachycardia, including atrial fibrillation and atrial flutter. It has a strategic collaboration with Tyme Technologies, Inc. for the development of SM-88 to treat breast cancer (HR+/HER2-) and high-risk metastatic sarcomas. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

