JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Research

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a $2.50 target price on JELD-WEN in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $2.25 to $2.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.16.

JELD-WEN Stock Down 12.3%

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.22. The company has a market cap of $192.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.72.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $809.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.58 million. JELD-WEN had a negative return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 19.28%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JELD-WEN

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 21,346 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 375,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 102,543 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 288,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 69,027 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 902,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after buying an additional 270,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter valued at $526,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN is a global manufacturer of windows and doors and related building products, serving both residential and commercial markets. The company’s portfolio includes wood, vinyl and aluminum windows; interior wood doors; and exterior doors crafted from steel, fiberglass and composite materials. JELD-WEN’s products are designed for new construction and remodeling applications, with an emphasis on quality, durability and energy efficiency.

Founded in 1960 in Klamath Falls, Oregon, JELD-WEN has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish a manufacturing footprint in North America, Europe and Australasia.

