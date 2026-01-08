Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.12. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $23.57.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $77.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.05 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.11%.Avadel Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVDL. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $302,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 671.2% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 316,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 275,189 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 896,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,022,000 after buying an additional 395,040 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 6,487,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,416,000 after acquiring an additional 820,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Seas Capital LP grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 6,155,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is a global specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and delivering treatments for rare diseases and central nervous system disorders. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with operations in the United States, Avadel’s portfolio centers on sleep disorder therapeutics, including its flagship low-sodium oxybate product, XYWAV, which is approved in the U.S. for the treatment of cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy. The company is also advancing FT218, a once-nightly formulation of sodium oxybate, currently under regulatory review for narcolepsy management.

Formed through a rebranding of Flamel Technologies in 2016 and a strategic shift toward rare disease drug development, Avadel has built its R&D capabilities around improving patient compliance and reducing daily sodium exposure compared to traditional therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.