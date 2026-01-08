Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Research

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Core Natural Resources from $89.00 to $105.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Core Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.38.

Core Natural Resources Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE CNR opened at $91.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.62 and a beta of 0.33. Core Natural Resources has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $107.00.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $2.01. Core Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Core Natural Resources will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Core Natural Resources by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 20,979 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Core Natural Resources by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Core Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Core Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users. This segment includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the central preparation plant.

