Hensoldt (OTCMKTS:HAGHY) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Hensoldt (OTCMKTS:HAGHY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

HAGHY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upgraded Hensoldt to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Hensoldt to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hensoldt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Hensoldt to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS HAGHY opened at $50.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.22. Hensoldt has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $68.70.

Hensoldt AG (OTCMKTS: HAGHY) is a Germany-based defense and security electronics company specializing in sensor solutions for military and civilian applications. Formed in 2017 through the spin-off of Airbus Defence and Space’s electronics division, Hensoldt has established itself as a leading provider of radar, optronics, electronic warfare systems, and command-and-control solutions. The company’s product portfolio spans airborne and naval radar systems, electro-optical and infrared (EO/IR) reconnaissance payloads, self-protection suites for aircraft and land vehicles, as well as integrated mission systems for surveillance and reconnaissance platforms.

Headquartered in Taufkirchen, near Munich, Hensoldt serves a global customer base that includes armed forces, governmental agencies, and critical infrastructure operators across Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East.

