W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Stock Rating Lowered by Evercore ISI

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $78.00 target price on W.R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Mizuho set a $67.00 price target on shares of W.R. Berkley and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Truist Financial set a $84.00 price target on shares of W.R. Berkley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of W.R. Berkley in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $66.00 target price on shares of W.R. Berkley and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

W.R. Berkley Stock Performance

NYSE:WRB opened at $68.51 on Wednesday. W.R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $55.97 and a fifty-two week high of $78.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.39.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.01%.The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that W.R. Berkley will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at W.R. Berkley

In other news, major shareholder Sumitomo Insurance Co L. Mitsui purchased 265,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.50 per share, for a total transaction of $18,152,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 51,445,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,014,215.50. The trade was a 0.52% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,638,875 shares of company stock valued at $184,652,772 in the last ninety days. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W.R. Berkley

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,961,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,715,583,000 after purchasing an additional 625,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in W.R. Berkley by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,921,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,143,256,000 after buying an additional 149,605 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in W.R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth about $682,816,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $599,271,000 after acquiring an additional 289,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,274,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $534,438,000 after acquiring an additional 577,873 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W.R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) is a publicly traded insurance holding company that underwrites and sells commercial property and casualty insurance, specialty insurance products, and reinsurance. Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, the company operates a portfolio of underwriting businesses that focus on niche and specialty commercial risks, offering coverage tailored to industries such as transportation, construction, professional services and other commercial lines.

The company’s product mix includes primary and excess casualty, property, professional liability, environmental and other specialty lines, together with treaty and facultative reinsurance solutions.

