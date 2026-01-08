What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for Exelon Q4 Earnings?

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Exelon in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Exelon’s current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Exelon’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 target price on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on Exelon in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Exelon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.85.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $42.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.65. The company has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.46. Exelon has a twelve month low of $37.13 and a twelve month high of $48.51.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.17. Exelon had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXC. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Exelon by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 60,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 57,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its position in Exelon by 1,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.35%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company’s businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon’s operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

