Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Research

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Envela in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Envela in a report on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Envela Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ELA opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. Envela has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $15.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.66.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Envela had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 4.89%.The firm had revenue of $57.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.99 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Envela will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envela

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envela during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Envela by 1,015.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10,004 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Envela in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Envela during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Envela during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 8.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Envela Company Profile

Envela Corporation is a technology-enabled asset recovery and monetization company that specializes in the acquisition, refurbishment and resale of pre-owned consumer electronics and jewelry, as well as the manufacture and distribution of industrial diamonds. Through its integrated platform, the company sources assets from individuals, retailers and corporate clients, employing proprietary software and physical channel operations to optimize value recovery across multiple product categories.

Originally founded as American Jewelry Liquidators, the business rebranded as Envela in 2018 to reflect its broader strategic focus beyond jewelry.

