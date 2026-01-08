Somnigroup International (NYSE:SGI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Somnigroup International (NYSE:SGI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Somnigroup International in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Somnigroup International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Somnigroup International has an average rating of “Hold”.

Somnigroup International Stock Performance

Shares of SGI opened at $89.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32. Somnigroup International has a 12-month low of $53.10 and a 12-month high of $95.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Somnigroup International (NYSE:SGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Somnigroup International had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Somnigroup International

In other Somnigroup International news, Director Simon Dyer acquired 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.40 per share, for a total transaction of $2,988,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,120. This trade represents a 666.67% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Somnigroup International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Somnigroup International by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Somnigroup International by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Somnigroup International during the 3rd quarter worth $269,540,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Somnigroup International during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,578,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Somnigroup International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Somnigroup International Company Profile

Somnigroup International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names. The company sells its products through approximately company-owned stores, online, and call centers; and third party retailers, including third party distribution, hospitality, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

