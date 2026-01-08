Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook for DoorDash Q1 Earnings

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of DoorDash in a report issued on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for DoorDash’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DoorDash’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.20 EPS.
DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.13). DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 6.83%.The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
DoorDash Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $230.52 on Thursday. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $155.40 and a fifty-two week high of $285.50. The company has a market cap of $99.35 billion, a PE ratio of 117.02 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.53.
Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash
In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $3,833,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,000. This trade represents a 91.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 30,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total transaction of $7,037,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 874,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,044,674.10. The trade was a 3.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 642,011 shares of company stock worth $136,832,543. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,185,576,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,190,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,153,768,000 after buying an additional 1,792,799 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,463,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 18.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,355,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,667,000 after acquiring an additional 980,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,154,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DoorDash News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Management publicly rejected a viral claim that the app uses a “desperation score” to set driver pay, calling it a hoax and promising rapid internal action — a direct PR/regulatory risk reduction. DoorDash CEO forced to respond to viral hoax
- Positive Sentiment: DoorDash banned a driver accused of using AI?generated images to fake deliveries, showing active fraud detection and enforcement that protect marketplace integrity and merchant/consumer trust. DoorDash Bans Driver Using AI Images To Fake Deliveries
- Positive Sentiment: At CES DoorDash highlighted “smarter commerce” and media/intent?to?purchase initiatives — strategic product moves that aim to convert intent into incremental revenue and improve monetization. CES 2026: How DoorDash is turning intent into action with smarter commerce media
- Neutral Sentiment: DoorDash set its Q4 and full?year 2025 earnings release for Feb. 18 — a near?term catalyst investors will watch for revenue, margin and guidance updates. DoorDash to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on February 18, 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/market pieces are debating valuation after a strong one?year run, giving investors context on whether to add or trim positions amid a high P/E and elevated expectations. Is It Too Late To Consider DoorDash (DASH) After Its Strong 1 Year Share Price Run?
- Neutral Sentiment: Local human?interest coverage (a driver paying out of pocket to help a sick student) keeps the brand in the public eye but is unlikely to move fundamentals materially. DoorDash driver pays out of pocket to help sick college student
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: multiple insiders disclosed large early?January stock sales (Director Andy Fang ~30k shares; Director Stanley Tang ~45.4k; CEO Tony Xu also sold shares), a factor investors often view as a near?term negative signal on insider conviction. DoorDash insider trades roundup
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut DoorDash to a “strong sell,” adding analyst downgrades to the negative narrative and potentially pressuring sentiment for momentum traders. Zacks downgrade
- Negative Sentiment: Serious safety/PR incident reported: outlets say a DoorDash driver allegedly assaulted an elderly man, leaving him in a coma — a material reputational/liability risk that investors should monitor. 75-Year-Old Veteran Left in Coma After DoorDash Driver Allegedly Punched Him
DoorDash Company Profile
DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company’s core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.
In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.
