Contrasting Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT) & CNFinance (NYSE:CNF)

Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT – Get Free Report) and CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Onity Group and CNFinance”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onity Group $976.00 million 0.38 $33.90 million $3.30 13.90 CNFinance $205.99 million 0.18 $5.26 million $3.10 1.70

Analyst Recommendations

Onity Group has higher revenue and earnings than CNFinance. CNFinance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Onity Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Onity Group and CNFinance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onity Group 1 1 3 0 2.40 CNFinance 1 1 0 1 2.33

Onity Group currently has a consensus price target of $57.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.38%. Given Onity Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Onity Group is more favorable than CNFinance.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.2% of Onity Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Onity Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of CNFinance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Onity Group has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNFinance has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Onity Group and CNFinance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onity Group 3.41% 17.81% 0.51% CNFinance N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Onity Group beats CNFinance on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onity Group

Onity Group Inc., a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. It operates through, Servicing and Originations segments. The company provides commercial forward mortgage loan servicing, reverse mortgage servicing, special servicing, and asset management services for to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans classified as loans. It also originates and purchases conventional and government-insured residential forward and reverse mortgage loans through its correspondent lending arrangements, broker relationships, and retail channels. It serves primarily under the PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage brands. The company was formerly known as Ocwen Financial Corporation and changed its name to Onity Group Inc. in June 2024. Onity Group Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property. It operates approximately 87 branches and sub-branches in China. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

