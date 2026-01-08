Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.9615.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RBLX shares. B. Riley started coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox in the second quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Headlines Impacting Roblox
Here are the key news stories impacting Roblox this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Roblox is requiring users worldwide to complete age?checks to access chat — a move that reduces regulatory and brand risk, may improve parental trust and could support ad/partner demand over time. Roblox Requires Users Worldwide to Age-Check to Access Chat
- Positive Sentiment: Technical coverage flagged Roblox as re?entering bullish chart patterns, which can attract momentum and technical traders. Former Stock Picks Re-Enter the Technical Spotlight
- Positive Sentiment: Third?party ecosystem activity: Super League acquired a stake in a top Roblox game (“Hide or Die!”), which highlights continued commercial interest in high?engagement Roblox titles and could drive partnership/marketing dollars back into the platform. Super League Acquires Stake in Top 100 Roblox Game: Hide or Die!
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and other outlets published stock?research/forecast pieces (including Earnings ESP coverage) that may help some investors evaluate near?term earnings upside vs. risk, but contain no major new company developments. Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Now
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst pressure: Wolfe Research cut its price target (reported lowering to $100 from $150) and TD Cowen trimmed targets citing growth concerns — analyst downgrades are a key driver of recent selling. Roblox price target lowered to $100 from $150 at Wolfe Research Roblox stock falls after TD Cowen cuts price target on growth concerns
- Negative Sentiment: Recent price action and commentary: coverage noting a ~23% drop over the past month and headlines about 8?month lows have amplified selling momentum and investor caution. Roblox Stock Is Falling – Buy Or Wait? Roblox shares hit 8-month low—what’s behind the move?
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director Anthony Lee disclosed a sale of 59,000 shares, which investors often view as a negative signal when combined with analyst cuts and weak price momentum. Anthony Lee Sells 59,000 Shares of Roblox
Roblox Trading Up 0.9%
Shares of RBLX stock opened at $76.48 on Thursday. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $150.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.48 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 314.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company’s building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.
Roblox’s business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.
