Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.9615.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RBLX shares. B. Riley started coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday.

Get Roblox alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Roblox

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 66,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $6,992,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 20,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total value of $1,991,449.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 181,043 shares in the company, valued at $17,240,724.89. This represents a 10.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 430,404 shares of company stock worth $40,597,079. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox in the second quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Roblox

Here are the key news stories impacting Roblox this week:

Roblox Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $76.48 on Thursday. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $150.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.48 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 314.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roblox

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company’s building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox’s business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.