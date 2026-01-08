Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 908,042 Shares of CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,571,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908,042 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $27,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNH. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 923.2% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 425.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth $88,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CNH Industrial

In other CNH Industrial news, Director Suzanne Heywood bought 52,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $500,009.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 619,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,896,945.04. This trade represents a 9.26% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Howard W. Buffett purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $42,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,716.87. This trade represents a 13.99% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired a total of 73,007 shares of company stock worth $700,182 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE CNH opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a current ratio of 13.01. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $14.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.29.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 8.32%. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $10.00 target price on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.77.

CNH Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

Further Reading

