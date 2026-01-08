Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Position Reduced by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 126,312 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $26,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Alpine Bank Wealth Management boosted its stake in Synopsys by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 53 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 120.0% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 481.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Up 2.1%

SNPS stock opened at $519.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $99.43 billion, a PE ratio of 65.04, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.74 and a 1 year high of $651.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $503.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 18.89%.The company’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.320-14.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.580 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total value of $1,685,035.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,058.34. This represents a 17.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Synopsys from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.13.

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front?end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape?out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

