Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $2.42 Million Stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. $MHF

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99,727 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MHF. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $92,000. World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance

MHF stock opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.00. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $7.82.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th.

(Free Report)

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The fund primarily invests in U.S. municipal securities, with an emphasis on high-yield bonds issued by state and local governments, authorities and agencies. Its portfolio may include general obligation bonds, revenue bonds, pre-refunded bonds, insured securities and variable-rate instruments, with the goal of delivering attractive tax-advantaged yields for shareholders.

The fund is managed by Western Asset Management Company, LP, a global fixed-income specialist and subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc Western Asset’s investment team employs a disciplined, research-driven approach, combining top-down macroeconomic analysis with bottom-up credit research to identify opportunities across the municipal bond market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.