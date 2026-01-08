Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM Stock Position Lowered by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 84.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 14,917 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 496.7% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 17,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.51, for a total value of $3,184,439.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 859,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,355,798.88. This represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WSM. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $206.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSM

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

NYSE WSM opened at $191.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.88. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.07 and a 52-week high of $219.98.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 53.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Free Report)

Williams?Sonoma, Inc is a specialty retailer focused on the home and culinary markets, best known for premium cookware, kitchen tools and home furnishings. The company traces its roots to a single cookware store founded by Chuck Williams in 1956 in Sonoma, California, and has evolved into a multi?brand home furnishings and housewares business. Its merchandise mix spans cookware and kitchen electrics, tabletop and food prep items, furniture, bedding, lighting and decorative accessories designed for both everyday use and higher?end interiors.

The company operates a portfolio of consumer brands that target distinct segments of the home market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.