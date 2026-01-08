NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 342,179 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 80,341 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 2.3% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $63,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,316,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 942,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $148,859,000 after acquiring an additional 29,479 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 81,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. S&P Equity Research reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday. Citic Securities boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $280.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.14.

Positive Sentiment: CES product and platform momentum — Nvidia unveiled the Vera Rubin supercomputing platform and Alpamayo for autonomous vehicles, and partners (Nebius, Supermicro, Lenovo, Siemens) are lining up to offer Rubin-based systems and services. These launches reinforce Nvidia’s leadership in data-center AI and expand addressable markets beyond chips. Read More.

CES product and platform momentum — Nvidia unveiled the Vera Rubin supercomputing platform and Alpamayo for autonomous vehicles, and partners (Nebius, Supermicro, Lenovo, Siemens) are lining up to offer Rubin-based systems and services. These launches reinforce Nvidia’s leadership in data-center AI and expand addressable markets beyond chips. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Strategic partnerships and industry adoption — New deals with industrials (Siemens, Caterpillar) and cloud providers accelerate real-world AI deployments (robotics, industrial AI, construction equipment), widening NVDA’s end-market reach and potential system revenue. Read More.

Strategic partnerships and industry adoption — New deals with industrials (Siemens, Caterpillar) and cloud providers accelerate real-world AI deployments (robotics, industrial AI, construction equipment), widening NVDA’s end-market reach and potential system revenue. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Nvidia-backed xAI funding lifts ecosystem demand — Elon Musk’s xAI raised $20B in a round that drew major support from Nvidia, signaling deep-pocketed customers and partners that could translate into future GPU demand and model development ties. Read More.

Nvidia-backed xAI funding lifts ecosystem demand — Elon Musk’s xAI raised $20B in a round that drew major support from Nvidia, signaling deep-pocketed customers and partners that could translate into future GPU demand and model development ties. Read More. Positive Sentiment: China sales opportunity — Multiple pieces highlight strong Chinese customer demand and the potential for a large H200 market if export approvals proceed; some reports even flagged orders that traders interpret as a multibillion-dollar upside. These narratives have helped lift sentiment around NVDA’s growth runway. Read More. and Read More.

China sales opportunity — Multiple pieces highlight strong Chinese customer demand and the potential for a large H200 market if export approvals proceed; some reports even flagged orders that traders interpret as a multibillion-dollar upside. These narratives have helped lift sentiment around NVDA’s growth runway. Read More. and Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst support and price-target moves — Some firms (Bank of America, Bernstein, UBS) have reiterated buys or raised targets after CES, which lends institutional backing but also reflects expectations already priced into the stock. Read More.

Analyst support and price-target moves — Some firms (Bank of America, Bernstein, UBS) have reiterated buys or raised targets after CES, which lends institutional backing but also reflects expectations already priced into the stock. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and China-order uncertainty — Reuters and other outlets reported that Chinese authorities asked some tech firms to halt H200 orders and may push domestic buying mandates, creating real near-term revenue uncertainty despite demand. That mixed messaging creates volatility risk for NVDA’s China growth outlook. Read More.

Regulatory and China-order uncertainty — Reuters and other outlets reported that Chinese authorities asked some tech firms to halt H200 orders and may push domestic buying mandates, creating real near-term revenue uncertainty despite demand. That mixed messaging creates volatility risk for NVDA’s China growth outlook. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Bear/skeptic views on Rubin deployment and capital strategy — Some analysts and commentary pieces warn that rapid platform expansion and large strategic investments (and customer/partner execution risks) could amplify downside in a market re-rating, adding a cautious counterpoint for investors. Read More.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total value of $63,605,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,049,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,160,699.19. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.65, for a total transaction of $14,772,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,574,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,720,899.95. This trade represents a 4.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,786,474 shares of company stock valued at $326,293,242. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $189.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.47. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.99%.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

