Three Seasons Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 17,633 NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Three Seasons Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 17,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,000. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.3% of Three Seasons Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after acquiring an additional 382,231,120 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,386,863,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 15,496.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,454,534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725,326 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,826,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733,431 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $1,163,288,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $189.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.21. The company has a market cap of $4.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.71. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The firm’s revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 0.99%.

Positive Sentiment: CES product and platform momentum — Nvidia unveiled the Vera Rubin supercomputing platform and Alpamayo for autonomous vehicles, and partners (Nebius, Supermicro, Lenovo, Siemens) are lining up to offer Rubin-based systems and services. These launches reinforce Nvidia’s leadership in data-center AI and expand addressable markets beyond chips. Read More.

CES product and platform momentum — Nvidia unveiled the Vera Rubin supercomputing platform and Alpamayo for autonomous vehicles, and partners (Nebius, Supermicro, Lenovo, Siemens) are lining up to offer Rubin-based systems and services. These launches reinforce Nvidia’s leadership in data-center AI and expand addressable markets beyond chips. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Strategic partnerships and industry adoption — New deals with industrials (Siemens, Caterpillar) and cloud providers accelerate real-world AI deployments (robotics, industrial AI, construction equipment), widening NVDA’s end-market reach and potential system revenue. Read More.

Strategic partnerships and industry adoption — New deals with industrials (Siemens, Caterpillar) and cloud providers accelerate real-world AI deployments (robotics, industrial AI, construction equipment), widening NVDA’s end-market reach and potential system revenue. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Nvidia-backed xAI funding lifts ecosystem demand — Elon Musk’s xAI raised $20B in a round that drew major support from Nvidia, signaling deep-pocketed customers and partners that could translate into future GPU demand and model development ties. Read More.

Nvidia-backed xAI funding lifts ecosystem demand — Elon Musk’s xAI raised $20B in a round that drew major support from Nvidia, signaling deep-pocketed customers and partners that could translate into future GPU demand and model development ties. Read More. Positive Sentiment: China sales opportunity — Multiple pieces highlight strong Chinese customer demand and the potential for a large H200 market if export approvals proceed; some reports even flagged orders that traders interpret as a multibillion-dollar upside. These narratives have helped lift sentiment around NVDA’s growth runway. Read More. and Read More.

China sales opportunity — Multiple pieces highlight strong Chinese customer demand and the potential for a large H200 market if export approvals proceed; some reports even flagged orders that traders interpret as a multibillion-dollar upside. These narratives have helped lift sentiment around NVDA’s growth runway. Read More. and Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst support and price-target moves — Some firms (Bank of America, Bernstein, UBS) have reiterated buys or raised targets after CES, which lends institutional backing but also reflects expectations already priced into the stock. Read More.

Analyst support and price-target moves — Some firms (Bank of America, Bernstein, UBS) have reiterated buys or raised targets after CES, which lends institutional backing but also reflects expectations already priced into the stock. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and China-order uncertainty — Reuters and other outlets reported that Chinese authorities asked some tech firms to halt H200 orders and may push domestic buying mandates, creating real near-term revenue uncertainty despite demand. That mixed messaging creates volatility risk for NVDA’s China growth outlook. Read More.

Regulatory and China-order uncertainty — Reuters and other outlets reported that Chinese authorities asked some tech firms to halt H200 orders and may push domestic buying mandates, creating real near-term revenue uncertainty despite demand. That mixed messaging creates volatility risk for NVDA’s China growth outlook. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Bear/skeptic views on Rubin deployment and capital strategy — Some analysts and commentary pieces warn that rapid platform expansion and large strategic investments (and customer/partner execution risks) could amplify downside in a market re-rating, adding a cautious counterpoint for investors. Read More.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.65, for a total value of $14,772,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,574,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,720,899.95. This represents a 4.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total transaction of $44,332,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,933,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,478,542.40. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,786,474 shares of company stock valued at $326,293,242 in the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Macquarie raised shares of NVIDIA to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, S&P Equity Research reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.14.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

