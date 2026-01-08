Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires 2,464 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 36.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 27.9% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 91,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,578,000 after purchasing an additional 19,945 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on VRSN. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of VeriSign in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on VeriSign from $270.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.00.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.87, for a total value of $592,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 28,577 shares in the company, valued at $6,769,033.99. This trade represents a 8.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $1,250,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 442,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,763,648.30. This trade represents a 1.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 47,670 shares of company stock worth $11,986,654 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $243.78 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.37 and a twelve month high of $310.60. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.26.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.71 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share.

VeriSign Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 18th. VeriSign’s payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc (NASDAQ: VRSN) is an internet infrastructure company that operates critical components of the global Domain Name System (DNS) and provides cybersecurity-related services. The company is best known as the authoritative registry operator for the .com and .net top-level domains, maintaining the central databases and zone files that enable domain name resolution for millions of websites. VeriSign’s registry role is performed under contractual agreements with Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) and involves high-availability, highly secure operations to support continuous internet connectivity.

In addition to its registry business, VeriSign offers a suite of services designed to protect and accelerate DNS and internet traffic for enterprises and service providers.

