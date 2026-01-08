Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 37,210 Shares of HP Inc. $HPQ

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,530 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 37,210 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $5,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 32,019 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in HP by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 51,985 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on HP from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Argus upgraded shares of HP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HP news, insider Ketan M. Patel sold 33,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $772,713.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 34,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,724.68. This represents a 49.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 41,922 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,089,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 141,456 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,856. This represents a 22.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,126. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting HP

Here are the key news stories impacting HP this week:

HP Price Performance

NYSE:HPQ opened at $21.09 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $35.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.84.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. HP had a negative return on equity of 330.68% and a net margin of 4.57%.The business had revenue of $14.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.810 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. HP’s payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett?Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.