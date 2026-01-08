Foster & Motley Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 517,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,860 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $26,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JAAA. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 142.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC now owns 18,710,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,558,000 after buying an additional 10,991,000 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,701,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,921,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,111,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,893,000 after acquiring an additional 808,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,111,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,917,000 after acquiring an additional 764,370 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

JAAA stock opened at $50.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.65. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.05.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe. JAAA was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

