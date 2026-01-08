Finley Financial LLC Has $12.41 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Finley Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 190,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,758 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 5.7% of Finley Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Finley Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after buying an additional 14,436 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 57,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $68.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.86. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.87.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

