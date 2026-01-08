iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF $IXUS is Finley Financial LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Finley Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 7.5% of Finley Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Finley Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $16,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IXUS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 825.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,045,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392,418 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,559,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,153 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 551,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,665,000 after purchasing an additional 135,288 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 14,604,900.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 292,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,582,000 after purchasing an additional 292,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NYL Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 191,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXUS opened at $86.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.61. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $61.75 and a 52 week high of $87.21.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $1.5702 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

