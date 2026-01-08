Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

WPP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded WPP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th.

NYSE:WPP opened at $22.69 on Thursday. WPP has a 12 month low of $17.47 and a 12 month high of $49.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in WPP by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WPP in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 323.9% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of WPP by 38.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in WPP by 105.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPP plc (NYSE: WPP) is a British multinational advertising and public relations company headquartered in London, England. Recognized as one of the world’s largest communications services groups, WPP provides a wide array of marketing, advertising, media investment management and data consultancy services. Through its integrated network of agencies—among them Ogilvy, Grey, GroupM and Wavemaker—the company delivers creative content, brand strategy, digital transformation and media planning solutions to clients across virtually every industry.

Established in 1971 by Martin Sorrell as Wire and Plastic Products, the firm underwent a strategic transformation in the 1980s, focusing on acquisitions that expanded its capabilities into advertising and communications.

