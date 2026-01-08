Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) vs. AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) Head-To-Head Survey

AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) and Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares AgriFORCE Growing Systems and Fresh Del Monte Produce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgriFORCE Growing Systems N/A -193.94% -84.08% Fresh Del Monte Produce 1.84% 6.63% 4.32%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.2% of AgriFORCE Growing Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of AgriFORCE Growing Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.6% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgriFORCE Growing Systems $751,781.00 4.33 -$16.27 million ($36.94) -0.07 Fresh Del Monte Produce $4.28 billion 0.39 $142.20 million $1.63 21.30

This table compares AgriFORCE Growing Systems and Fresh Del Monte Produce”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Fresh Del Monte Produce has higher revenue and earnings than AgriFORCE Growing Systems. AgriFORCE Growing Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fresh Del Monte Produce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresh Del Monte Produce has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for AgriFORCE Growing Systems and Fresh Del Monte Produce, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgriFORCE Growing Systems 1 0 0 0 1.00 Fresh Del Monte Produce 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Fresh Del Monte Produce beats AgriFORCE Growing Systems on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AgriFORCE Growing Systems

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in two divisions, AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands. It also offers management advisory services and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development activities. The company was formerly known as Canivate Growing Systems Ltd. and changed its name to AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. in November 2019. AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services. The company offers pineapples, fresh-cut fruit, fresh-cut vegetables, melons, and vegetables; non-tropical fruits, such as grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, and kiwis; other fruit and vegetables, and avocados; and prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, and meals and snacks. It also engages in the sale of poultry and meat products; and third-party freight services business. The company offers its products under the Del Monte brand, as well as under other brands, such as UTC, Rosy, Just Juice, Fruitini, Pinkglow, Del Monte Zero, Honeyglow, Rubyglow, Honey Miniglow, Bananinis, Mann, Mann’s Logo, Arcadian Harvest, Nourish Bowls, Broccolini, Caulilini, Better Burger Leaf, Romaleaf, and other regional brands. It markets and distributes its products to retail stores, club stores, convenience stores, wholesalers, distributors, and foodservice operators. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. was founded in 1886 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

