Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Receives $41.61 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.6111.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AUB. Raymond James Financial set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $41.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 54,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AUB opened at $36.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $39.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.49 and its 200-day moving average is $34.15.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $319.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.92 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.14%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, operating through its principal subsidiary Atlantic Union Bank. The company offers a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses and institutions across Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina and the District of Columbia. Leveraging a network of full-service branches, commercial lending offices and digital platforms, Atlantic Union Bankshares focuses on relationship-driven solutions tailored to its regional client base.

Atlantic Union’s product lineup includes traditional deposit accounts, such as checking, savings and money market accounts, along with certificates of deposit.

