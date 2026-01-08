Contrasting FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN) & United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP)

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) and FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares United Bancorp and FirstSun Capital Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bancorp 16.39% 12.09% 0.90% FirstSun Capital Bancorp 15.94% 9.00% 1.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for United Bancorp and FirstSun Capital Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 FirstSun Capital Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75

Risk & Volatility

FirstSun Capital Bancorp has a consensus target price of $43.33, suggesting a potential upside of 12.79%. Given FirstSun Capital Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FirstSun Capital Bancorp is more favorable than United Bancorp.

United Bancorp has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FirstSun Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.4% of United Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of United Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of FirstSun Capital Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Bancorp and FirstSun Capital Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bancorp $43.98 million 1.89 $7.40 million $1.30 11.11 FirstSun Capital Bancorp $549.33 million 1.95 $75.63 million $3.16 12.16

FirstSun Capital Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancorp. United Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FirstSun Capital Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

FirstSun Capital Bancorp beats United Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans. United Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Martins Ferry, Ohio.

About FirstSun Capital Bancorp

FirstSun Capital Bancorp engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Mortgage Operations, and Corporate. The Banking segment consists of loans and provides deposits and fee-based services to consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers. The Mortgage Operations segment originates, sells, services, and manages market risk from changes in interest rates on one-to-four family residential mortgage loans to sell and hold. The company is founded on November 9, 1981 headquartered in Denver, CO.

