Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $663.05 and last traded at $657.91, with a volume of 164500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $640.07.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Elbit Systems from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Elbit Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $531.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Zacks Research cut Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Elbit Systems in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $550.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $514.97 and a 200 day moving average of $487.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The aerospace company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 22.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 98.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Elbit Systems by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 13,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter worth $353,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Elbit Systems by 3,461.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 25,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an Israel-based defense electronics company that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of systems for military, homeland security and commercial aviation customers. The company focuses on integrated, platform-level solutions that combine sensors, communications, command-and-control software and weapons integration to support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), force protection and mission management.

Its product and service portfolio spans unmanned aircraft systems, electro-optic and signal intelligence systems, electronic warfare and communications equipment, avionics and mission systems for military and commercial aircraft, and land and naval systems.

