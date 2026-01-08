Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.12 and last traded at $14.98, with a volume of 1299654 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.46.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.90. The company has a market capitalization of $829.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 2.28.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $240.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.68 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Bressler sold 16,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $242,167.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,466 shares in the company, valued at $352,459.32. This represents a 40.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 5.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 7.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 9.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 58.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ: LIND) is a global leader in expedition cruising, specializing in immersive small-ship voyages to some of the world’s most remote and wildlife-rich regions. The company operates a fleet of purpose-built vessels designed to navigate challenging waters and shorelines, offering guests up-close encounters with natural environments such as the polar ice caps, the Galápagos Islands, Costa Rica’s rainforests and the waterways of Alaska, Patagonia and the Arctic.

Founded on the pioneering spirit of Lars-Eric Lindblad, regarded as the father of expedition travel, Lindblad Expeditions carries forward a legacy of discovery that dates back to the 1960s.

