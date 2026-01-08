Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$96.59 and traded as low as C$93.00. Restaurant Brands International shares last traded at C$93.48, with a volume of 1,525,489 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Argus raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.0%

The company has a market capitalization of C$32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 494.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$96.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$93.18.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The business had revenue of C$3.41 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 7.3241225 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 87.14%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International is one of the largest restaurant companies in the world, with more than $35 billion in 2021 systemwide sales across a footprint that spans more than 28,000 restaurants and 100 countries. The firm generates revenue primarily from retail sales at its company-owned restaurants, royalty fees and lease income from franchised stores, and from its Tim Horton’s supply chain operations. Formed in 2014 after 3G Capital’s acquisition of Tim Horton’s International, the Restaurant Brands portfolio now includes Burger King (19,250 units), Tim Horton’s (5,300 units), and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (3,700 units).

