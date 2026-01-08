Gunsynd (LON:GUN) Shares Down 17.8% – Here’s What Happened

Gunsynd Plc (LON:GUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 17.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.10 and last traded at GBX 0.11. 94,045,531 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 68,912,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14.

Gunsynd Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.14.

Gunsynd (LON:GUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 27th. The company reported GBX (4.30) EPS for the quarter. Gunsynd had a net margin of 898.94% and a negative return on equity of 45.65%.

Gunsynd Company Profile

Gunsynd Plc is a private equity firm that specializes in buyout and project investments. The firm seeks to invest in natural resource and energy sector. The firm may make investments in all types of assets and there will be no investment restrictions on the type of investment that the company might make or the type of opportunity that may be considered. It seeks to invest specifically in Europe; however, it can consider investments in other regions if they are considered to be profitable by the board.

