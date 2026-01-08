Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 174.20 and last traded at GBX 171.40, with a volume of 5407326 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173.40.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on JUP shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 156 price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 150 to GBX 160 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jupiter Fund Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 129.
Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds. Jupiter Fund Management Plc was founded in 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
