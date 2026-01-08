BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.06 and traded as low as $2.84. BTCS shares last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 968,595 shares.

BTCS Trading Down 5.9%

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $133.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.54.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc (OTCMKTS: BTCS) is a U.S.-based financial technology company focused on the principal end of the digital asset spectrum. The company holds and manages a diversified portfolio of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and other established tokens, aiming to generate long-term value through strategic acquisition and active portfolio management.

In parallel, BTCS makes strategic equity investments in early- and growth-stage blockchain companies, targeting entities building foundational protocols, decentralized finance platforms, and other blockchain-enabled applications.

