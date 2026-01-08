10,458 Shares in Amrize Ltd $AMRZ Acquired by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMRZ. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amrize during the third quarter worth $48,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Amrize during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Groupe la Francaise purchased a new stake in Amrize during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Allianz SE bought a new position in Amrize in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Amrize in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000.

Insider Activity at Amrize

In related news, CTO Roald Brouwer purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.77 per share, for a total transaction of $207,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer directly owned 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,930. The trade was a 80.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 2,000 shares of Amrize stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.34 per share, for a total transaction of $94,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,711.72. This trade represents a 67.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,399,720.

Amrize Price Performance

NYSE AMRZ opened at $54.43 on Thursday. Amrize Ltd has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $57.40. The company has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion and a PE ratio of 29.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.47.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Amrize’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMRZ. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Amrize from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amrize from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 target price on Amrize and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $59.00 price target on Amrize in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Amrize in a research report on Friday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amrize currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

About Amrize

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

