PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD is Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 717,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,921 shares during the period. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $19,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYLD. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the second quarter worth $60,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the third quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 38.7% in the second quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period.

Get PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF alerts:

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.0%

PYLD stock opened at $26.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average of $26.67. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.04.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Increases Dividend

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st.

(Free Report)

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations. PYLD was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by PIMCO.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.