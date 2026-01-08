Vanguard Industrials ETF $VIS Shares Acquired by Compass Financial Group INC SD

Compass Financial Group INC SD raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Vanguard Industrials ETF comprises 6.2% of Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $41,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 40.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS opened at $307.80 on Thursday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $213.26 and a twelve month high of $314.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $297.97 and its 200-day moving average is $293.11.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

