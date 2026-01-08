Foundry Financial Group Inc. Sells 101,733 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF $JHML

Foundry Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,733 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF makes up about 1.7% of Foundry Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Foundry Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 340.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JHML opened at $81.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.40. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $81.67.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Further Reading

