Cypress Capital LLC Trims Position in NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

Cypress Capital LLC reduced its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,948 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 9,602 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the second quarter worth $281,093,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in NetApp by 108.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,947,200 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $313,997,000 after buying an additional 1,536,339 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112,316 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $756,665,000 after buying an additional 1,024,626 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in NetApp by 1,230.3% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,007,591 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $107,359,000 after buying an additional 931,850 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,783,103 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $211,226,000 after acquiring an additional 907,233 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetApp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Northland Securities set a $137.00 target price on shares of NetApp and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on NetApp from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.07.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $35,145.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,732. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,654 shares of company stock worth $189,292 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetApp Trading Down 2.2%

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $104.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.38. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.84 and a 52 week high of $127.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 121.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. NetApp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.010-2.110 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.17%.

NetApp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP) is a data management and storage company that delivers hybrid cloud data services for applications and data. Founded in 1992 as Network Appliance and rebranded as NetApp in 2008, the company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. NetApp’s offering focuses on enabling organizations to store, manage, protect and move data across on-premises environments and major public clouds.

The company’s product portfolio centers on the ONTAP data management software and a range of storage systems and services built around it.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.