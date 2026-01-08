TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Insider Purchases $179,209.80 in Stock

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) insider Sajal Srivastava acquired 27,153 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $179,209.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,836,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,124,068. This trade represents a 1.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sajal Srivastava also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 6th, Sajal Srivastava bought 34,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $224,740.00.

On Monday, January 5th, Sajal Srivastava bought 40,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $268,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 31st, Sajal Srivastava purchased 30,459 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $199,506.45.

On Tuesday, December 30th, Sajal Srivastava purchased 25,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $161,250.00.

On Monday, December 29th, Sajal Srivastava acquired 27,410 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $173,779.40.

On Friday, December 26th, Sajal Srivastava bought 31,600 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $199,080.00.

On Wednesday, December 24th, Sajal Srivastava purchased 26,756 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $168,562.80.

On Tuesday, December 23rd, Sajal Srivastava purchased 31,910 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $200,713.90.

On Monday, December 22nd, Sajal Srivastava acquired 26,900 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $169,201.00.

On Friday, December 19th, Sajal Srivastava acquired 29,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $181,250.00.

Shares of NYSE:TPVG opened at $6.41 on Thursday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average is $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.35.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 36.02% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $22.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.24%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPVG. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Zacks Research upgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $6.25.

Positive Sentiment: Company insiders — including CEO James Labe and director Sajal Srivastava — have been buying substantial blocks of TPVG shares across late December and early January, cumulatively increasing their stakes by ~1.5–2.2% in individual filings; sustained insider purchases can signal management confidence in the stock. Read More.

Company insiders — including CEO James Labe and director Sajal Srivastava — have been buying substantial blocks of TPVG shares across late December and early January, cumulatively increasing their stakes by ~1.5–2.2% in individual filings; sustained insider purchases can signal management confidence in the stock. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend profile — TPVG recently paid a $0.23 quarterly dividend (annualized yield ~13.8%) but has a payout ratio above 100%; the high yield attracts income investors but raises sustainability questions. Read More.

Dividend profile — TPVG recently paid a $0.23 quarterly dividend (annualized yield ~13.8%) but has a payout ratio above 100%; the high yield attracts income investors but raises sustainability questions. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst stance is mixed-to-cautious: multiple firms have the stock at Hold/Neutral or Sell and cut price targets (average target ? $6.25), which limits upward pressure absent positive news. Read More.

Analyst stance is mixed-to-cautious: multiple firms have the stock at Hold/Neutral or Sell and cut price targets (average target ? $6.25), which limits upward pressure absent positive news. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Fundamental warning from independent research — a Seeking Alpha piece argues TPVG’s 14% yield may be at risk due to weak operational returns (ROAA ~5.1%), a heavy share of PIK interest (?21% of investment income) that creates “phantom” taxable income, and concentrated exposure to pre?EBITDA companies with binary downside risk; this raises concerns about future dividend cuts and credit losses. Read More.

Fundamental warning from independent research — a Seeking Alpha piece argues TPVG’s 14% yield may be at risk due to weak operational returns (ROAA ~5.1%), a heavy share of PIK interest (?21% of investment income) that creates “phantom” taxable income, and concentrated exposure to pre?EBITDA companies with binary downside risk; this raises concerns about future dividend cuts and credit losses. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Recent results missed consensus (Nov. 5 quarter: EPS $0.26 vs $0.29 est.; revenue below expectations), reinforcing analyst caution and underwriting concerns that could pressure the shares if portfolio performance weakens. Read More.

Institutional Trading of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC now owns 13,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Inc is a closed-end management investment company externally managed by TriplePoint Capital LLC. The firm specializes in providing customized debt and equity financing to growth-stage, venture capital– and private equity–backed companies. Its financing solutions include senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, subordinated debt and selective equity co-investments tailored to support expansion, working capital needs and strategic initiatives.

Launched in September 2018 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TPVG, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC leverages the deep industry expertise and established underwriting capabilities of TriplePoint Capital, a venture lender since 2003.

