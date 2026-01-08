Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT Stock Holdings Increased by Compass Financial Group INC SD

Compass Financial Group INC SD lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 148,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 16.7% of Compass Financial Group INC SD’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $110,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,173,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $615,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGT opened at $766.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $759.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $727.13. The company has a market cap of $114.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $451.00 and a twelve month high of $806.99.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in three areas: technology software and services, including companies that develop software in various fields (such as the Internet, applications, systems, databases, and/or home entertainment), and companies that provide information technology consulting and services, data processing, and outsourced services; technology hardware and equipment, including manufacturers and distributors of communications equipment, computers and peripherals and electronic equipment, and semiconductors and semiconductor equipment manufacturers.

