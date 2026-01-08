Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK Shares Sold by Ethos Financial Group LLC

Ethos Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,441 shares during the quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 383.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 623,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,441,000 after acquiring an additional 494,855 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,863,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,944,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,072,000 after purchasing an additional 227,615 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,737,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,502,000 after purchasing an additional 211,907 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 539,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,916,000 after purchasing an additional 181,203 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $415.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $412.62 and a 200-day moving average of $396.20. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $262.65 and a 52-week high of $426.80.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.