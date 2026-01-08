RTX Corporation $RTX is Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC decreased its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,339 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up 2.8% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $11,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in RTX during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the second quarter valued at $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of RTX by 57.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on RTX from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $215.00 price objective on shares of RTX and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on RTX from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.47.

In related news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $873,547.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,729,013.40. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $185.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $248.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $112.27 and a 12-month high of $193.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.80 and a 200 day moving average of $164.44.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $22.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.67%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.85%.

Positive Sentiment: Recent contract wins and defense demand support RTX’s revenue outlook — the U.S. awarded radar/air-traffic overhaul work to RTX and market analysis points to stronger demand for missiles and surveillance as arsenals refill. Read More. Read More.

Recent contract wins and defense demand support RTX’s revenue outlook — the U.S. awarded radar/air-traffic overhaul work to RTX and market analysis points to stronger demand for missiles and surveillance as arsenals refill. Read More. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage and research picks highlight RTX as a top defense idea, which can support buy-side interest amid volatility. Read More.

Analyst coverage and research picks highlight RTX as a top defense idea, which can support buy-side interest amid volatility. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: RTX scheduled Q4 and full-year 2025 earnings for Jan. 27; a solid beat could stabilize the stock, but the report is two weeks away. Read More.

RTX scheduled Q4 and full-year 2025 earnings for Jan. 27; a solid beat could stabilize the stock, but the report is two weeks away. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: RTX warned shareholders to reject a mini-tender offer at $130 — a standard protective move that matters little to fundamentals but is relevant for retail holders. Read More.

RTX warned shareholders to reject a mini-tender offer at $130 — a standard protective move that matters little to fundamentals but is relevant for retail holders. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Elevated options activity and headlines on RTX-related tech (NVIDIA/RTX branding noise) may raise short-term volatility without changing core aerospace fundamentals. Read More.

Elevated options activity and headlines on RTX-related tech (NVIDIA/RTX branding noise) may raise short-term volatility without changing core aerospace fundamentals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: President Trump publicly criticized Raytheon/RTX for being “least responsive” to Pentagon needs and threatened to cut government contracts if buybacks/dividends continue — this direct political risk is the main reason for today’s down move. Read More.

President Trump publicly criticized Raytheon/RTX for being “least responsive” to Pentagon needs and threatened to cut government contracts if buybacks/dividends continue — this direct political risk is the main reason for today’s down move. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple outlets report Trump’s broader policy stance: he said he “will not permit” dividends or buybacks for defense firms until production issues are fixed and linked executive pay to performance — could force capital-allocation changes and margin/shareholder-return impacts if implemented. Read More. Read More. Read More. Read More.

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

