Compass Financial Group INC SD Acquires 43,669 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF $FSTA

Compass Financial Group INC SD raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 262,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,669 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $13,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 148.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 122,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 132,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 29,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 56.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Down 1.0%

FSTA stock opened at $48.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.56. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12-month low of $47.45 and a 12-month high of $52.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.35.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.