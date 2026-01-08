Ethos Financial Group LLC Sells 4,678 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS

Ethos Financial Group LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,678 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 189.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after buying an additional 15,669 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 37.3% in the first quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

IJS opened at $117.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.10 and a 52 week high of $118.65.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

