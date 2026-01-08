Ethos Financial Group LLC Purchases 16,075 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 362.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,075 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 51.7% during the first quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,314.9% in the first quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 33,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 32,154 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $491.49 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $505.38. The firm has a market cap of $203.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $488.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $471.49.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

