Ethos Financial Group LLC Acquires 19,334 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF $SGOL

Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 973,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,334 shares during the period. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Ethos Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $35,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000.
abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance
SGOL stock opened at $42.44 on Thursday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $43.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.24 and its 200 day moving average is $36.31.
Key Headlines Impacting abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF
- Positive Sentiment: Central-bank purchases remain a structural demand source for gold, with the World Gold Council and related reporting noting continued net buying that supports bullion prices. Central banks bought 45 tonnes of gold in November, Poland leads purchases once again – World Gold Council
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical tensions (Venezuela developments and broader risks) are reviving safe-haven flows into gold, a tailwind for SGOL. Media coverage highlights renewed bid after recent events. Gold and Silver Prices Are Surging Again Following Venezuela Developments
- Positive Sentiment: Research and strategist commentary continue to describe gold’s longer-term bull thesis as intact, which supports investor appetite for bullion-backed ETFs. Gold’s structural bull market is far from over, says Catalyst Funds CIO
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical notes show recent gold pullbacks are testing short?term support but maintain an upside bias if moving averages hold—this implies potential for a rebound but keeps traders cautious. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Pullback Holds Support, Upside Bias Intact
- Neutral Sentiment: Market participants are positioned for U.S. jobs data (ADP/NFP) and ISM releases; commentators expect profit?taking and indecision ahead of the prints, creating short-term volatility but not necessarily a trend reversal. Gold (XAUUSD) Price Forecast: Profit-Taking Stalls Rally Ahead of NFP Report
- Negative Sentiment: Stronger U.S. services PMI and small private?sector job gains have pressured gold intraday as risk sentiment firmed, which can weigh on SGOL until macro prints confirm more dovish conditions. Spot gold trades near session low after ISM Services PMI rises to 54.4 in December
- Negative Sentiment: Index rebalancing in mid-January (Bloomberg Commodity Index) may trigger mechanical selling in precious metals, a near-term technical headwind for gold and physical?gold ETFs. Gold and silver face January headwind as index rebalancing looms
- Negative Sentiment: Chart-based weakness in silver and ongoing profit?taking headlines are spooking short-term momentum traders, which can spill into gold ETF flows. Gold, silver down; bearish chart pattern in silver spooks bulls
abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile
The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.
