Ethos Financial Group LLC Acquires 19,334 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF $SGOL

Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 973,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,334 shares during the period. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Ethos Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $35,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000.

SGOL stock opened at $42.44 on Thursday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $43.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.24 and its 200 day moving average is $36.31.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

