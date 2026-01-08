Comparing Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) & Spotlight Innovation (OTCMKTS:STLT)

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) and Spotlight Innovation (OTCMKTS:STLT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.6% of Henry Schein shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Henry Schein shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Henry Schein and Spotlight Innovation”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Henry Schein $12.67 billion 0.73 $390.00 million $3.16 24.73 Spotlight Innovation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Henry Schein has higher revenue and earnings than Spotlight Innovation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Henry Schein and Spotlight Innovation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Henry Schein 1 7 5 0 2.31 Spotlight Innovation 0 0 0 0 0.00

Henry Schein presently has a consensus target price of $76.33, suggesting a potential downside of 2.31%. Given Spotlight Innovation’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Spotlight Innovation is more favorable than Henry Schein.

Profitability

This table compares Henry Schein and Spotlight Innovation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Henry Schein 3.02% 14.76% 5.56% Spotlight Innovation N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Henry Schein beats Spotlight Innovation on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc. provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services. The Health Care Distribution segment offers dental products, including infection-control products, handpieces, preventatives, impression materials, composites, anesthetics, teeth, dental implants, gypsum, acrylics, articulators, abrasives, dental chairs, delivery units and lights, X-ray supplies and equipment, personal protective equipment, and high-tech and digital restoration equipment, as well as equipment repair services. This segment also provides medical products, such as branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, X-ray products, equipment, and vitamins. The Technology and Value-Added Services segment offers software, technology, and other value-added services that include practice management software systems for dental and medical practitioners; and value-added practice solutions comprising practice consultancy, education, revenue cycle management and financial services, e-services, practice technology, and network and hardware services, as well as consulting, and continuing education services. Henry Schein, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

About Spotlight Innovation

Spotlight Innovation Inc., a pharmaceutical company, acquires and develops proprietary therapies to address unmet medical needs with an emphasis on rare, emerging, and neglected diseases. It identifies in-licensing opportunities and manages product development through partnerships with universities, medical schools, contract research organizations, and contract manufacturing organizations, as well as pursues product commercialization opportunities, including out-licensing and strategic partnerships. The company is developing Crotoxin, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer. It also develops various compounds for the treatment of viral infections, including Zika virus infection; and products derived from cobra venom to treat chronic pain. Spotlight Innovation Inc. has a license agreement with Indiana University Research and Technology Corporation to commercialize STL-182, an orally-available small molecule that might have therapeutic potential for treating spinal muscular atrophy. The company is based in Urbandale, Iowa.

