Enersys (NYSE:ENS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Enersys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enersys in a research report on Friday, November 7th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Enersys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enersys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enersys in a research report on Thursday, October 30th.

Enersys Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $153.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.09. Enersys has a fifty-two week low of $76.57 and a fifty-two week high of $158.22.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $951.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.27 million. Enersys had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Enersys has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.710-2.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Enersys will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Enersys Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Enersys’s payout ratio is 12.28%.

Insider Transactions at Enersys

In other Enersys news, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 6,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $1,015,084.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 23,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,591,570.98. This represents a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enersys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Enersys by 535.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 38,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 32,521 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Enersys by 175.8% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Enersys during the first quarter valued at about $2,121,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Enersys by 291.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Enersys by 104.1% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enersys

Enersys, headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a global leader in stored energy solutions, specializing in manufacturing and distributing industrial batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, and related accessories. The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including telecommunications, data centers, medical, aerospace, defense, electric vehicle motive power, and utility outcomes. Its products are engineered to deliver critical reserve power and motive power applications across key infrastructure and industrial sectors.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses lead-acid batteries, lithium-ion energy storage systems, chargers, inverters, power management software, and a broad array of battery accessories.

